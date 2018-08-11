Sat August 11, 2018
Islamabad

MA
Muhammad Anis
August 11, 2018

CDA launches operation to vacate parliamentary lodges

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) with support of Islamabad administration and Police launched an operation at parliamentary lodges to vacate suites from illegal possession of ex-parliamentarian.

The enforcement wing of the CDA assisted by Police personnel had to make use of force to take possession of suites which had been allotted to MNAs who won July 25 general elections.

The raiding team broke into suites which were locked to hand over suites to caretaker of the parliamentary lodges who would give possession of the same to new allottees.

During the operation, Muhammad Aslam Bhottani who had been re-elected as Member of the National Assembly from Gwadar put up some resistance taking the plea that he was still MNA. However, the raiding team told him that the same suite is not allotted to him again.

However, till filing of this report, the authority managed to get possession of 18 out of 52 remaining suites while 20 occupants have assured to vacate their flats during the next few hours. An official of CDA said that the operation would likely be resumed on Saturday or Sunday if CDA staff did not avail weekly offs. Otherwise the operation would be undertaken on Monday.

Prominent among those who had not vacated suites included Major (retd) Tahir Iqbal, Dr. Muhammad Farooq Sattar, Engineer Hamidul Haq, Zafarullah Jamalii, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Pir Aminul HasnatSardar Jaffar Khan Leghari, Maulana Qamaruddin, Muhammad Talal Chaudhry, Zain Elahi and others.

