Youth Day tomorrow

Islamabad : Like other parts of the globe, United Nations (UN) International Youth Day will be marked on August 12 in Pakistan to recognise efforts of the world’s youth in enhancing global society, it also aims to promote ways to engage them in becoming more actively involved in making positive contributions to their communities. International Youth Day focuses on young people all over the world.

Many activities and events that take place around the world on International Youth Day promote the benefits that young people bring into the world. Many countries participate in this global event, which may include youth conferences on issues such as education and employment.