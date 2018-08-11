Sat August 11, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2018

Japanese embassy staff awarded

Islamabad : The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has awarded the Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendations to two Pakistani individuals and Japanese in recognition of their significant contribution to the promotion of friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan in their respective fields.

The commendations conferment ceremony was held at the residence of Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai and attended by the friends, former colleagues and family members of the recipients.

The recipients were Visiting Professor, Japanese Language Department, National University of Modern Languages, Islamabad, Zafar Mahmood; Vice President, Pakistan Japan Cultural Association, Islamabad Toshiko Orita and Ex. Deputy Resident Representative, JICA Pakistan Office Mahmood A. Jilani.

While congratulating the recipients, Ambassador Kurai said that they made invaluable contributions to raising the level of exchanges of culture or business between Pakistan and Japan. “Friendship between our two countries is based on mutual trust, cooperation and understanding but it is not possible without the untiring efforts made by those including the three recipients who work so hard to achieve their goal,” he said.

