Illuminated buildings main attraction for citizens

Islamabad : The Independence Day preparations and celebrations are in full swing, many iconic buildings in the federal capital have been lit up in colours of Pakistani flag to express their love for their motherland as huge crowds of citizens were witnessed around illuminated buildings in evening.

A report aired by a private news channel said, with the preparations of Azadi day, public and private buildings in the capital city are being decorated with large national flags and colourful lights to express love for the homeland.

Streets nationwide brimmed with green and white decorations, historical sites were also illuminated to celebrate Pakistan’s 71th independence day.

People from different walks of life said that they celebrate this day with fervour because this is one of the special days for the Pakistanis.

‘Independence day’ the day of glory, pomp and rejoice holds a great place in hearts of Pakistani nation", said Ushna Umer.

Hashim Khayyam said on this day, people wear green and white colour dresses, decorate their places, buildings and offices with flag, badges, posters and colourful lighting to show their love to their country.

Another citizen Usman Ikram, said they have encouraged people from all age groups to join in the festivities.

We want to tell the world that we are a brave nation and we can do anything for our country.

Like every year, people in Islamabad are showing great patriotic zeal towards celebrating the national day.

They started their preparations even before the advent of August, Afshan Syed, a resident of F-6 said.

Sadia Saeed said I-Day has now become a time of festivity and people irrespective of their age participate in the celebrations with zeal to mark the day Hina Qasim said People are flocking to bazaars to purchase national flags, badges, buntings and lights to illuminate their houses and buildings to exhibit love for their country.

The sparkling lights on all buildings really add to the excitement for citizens to celebrate Azadi day , said Ahmad Raza. A beautiful view of the Parliament House which is illuminated for the 71st Independence Day is attracting my kids, said shubana Azam.