Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI starts filling political posts

PTI starts filling political posts
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money

Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan

Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan
Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP
‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket

‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Islamabad

A
APP
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Illuminated buildings main attraction for citizens

Islamabad : The Independence Day preparations and celebrations are in full swing, many iconic buildings in the federal capital have been lit up in colours of Pakistani flag to express their love for their motherland as huge crowds of citizens were witnessed around illuminated buildings in evening.

A report aired by a private news channel said, with the preparations of Azadi day, public and private buildings in the capital city are being decorated with large national flags and colourful lights to express love for the homeland.

Streets nationwide brimmed with green and white decorations, historical sites were also illuminated to celebrate Pakistan’s 71th independence day.

People from different walks of life said that they celebrate this day with fervour because this is one of the special days for the Pakistanis.

‘Independence day’ the day of glory, pomp and rejoice holds a great place in hearts of Pakistani nation", said Ushna Umer.

Hashim Khayyam said on this day, people wear green and white colour dresses, decorate their places, buildings and offices with flag, badges, posters and colourful lighting to show their love to their country.

Another citizen Usman Ikram, said they have encouraged people from all age groups to join in the festivities.

We want to tell the world that we are a brave nation and we can do anything for our country.

Like every year, people in Islamabad are showing great patriotic zeal towards celebrating the national day.

They started their preparations even before the advent of August, Afshan Syed, a resident of F-6 said.

Sadia Saeed said I-Day has now become a time of festivity and people irrespective of their age participate in the celebrations with zeal to mark the day Hina Qasim said People are flocking to bazaars to purchase national flags, badges, buntings and lights to illuminate their houses and buildings to exhibit love for their country.

The sparkling lights on all buildings really add to the excitement for citizens to celebrate Azadi day , said Ahmad Raza. A beautiful view of the Parliament House which is illuminated for the 71st Independence Day is attracting my kids, said shubana Azam.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand

Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan