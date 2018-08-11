Police not to tolerate firing, wheelie on I-Day

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has said that firing in the air, fireworks and the violation of the Loudspeaker Act will not be tolerated on the eve of Independence Day.

All the police officers are directed to make plans for patrolling squad as well as special motorcycle squad that will do their duty in shifts from 13th August and would take prompt action against the violators of law. He directed the DPOs of the sensitive districts to finalise security plan for A-category ceremonies under their supervision and to ensure the implementation of security relevant SOPs. He ordered strict legal action against the wheelie-doers or motor-riding without silencers. He expressed these views while giving directions to the senior police officers. The session was attended by Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Tariq Masood Yaseen, Additional IG Investigation Punjab, Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh, DIG Headquarters Shehzada Sultan, DIG Elite Afzal Butt, DIG D&I Sarfaraz Falki, DIG Legal Abdul Rab Chaudhry, DIG Training Mirza Farhan Baig, DIG Establishment-II, Babar Bakhht Qureshi, DIG Investigation Saad Akhtar Bharwana along with other senior officers. AIG Operation Imran Mehmood briefed the IG Punjab that 26,399 officers will do security duty of the ceremonies that would be held on the Independence Day. Out of 26,399, 245 are SPs and DSPs, 530 inspectors, 3,495 Sub-Inspectors and ASIs, 18,012 constables and head constables while 4,392 volunteers will perform security duty. He told that 142 walk-through gates, 2,942 metal detectors and more than a thousand CCTV cameras will be installed for security purpose. The IG ordered the officers to ensure the security of public places, parks etc throughout the province. The patrolling hours of Dolphin and PERU will also be increased while strict security arrangements would be made for the security of parking areas so that citizens could celebrate the Independence Day without any fear. Moreover, the IG Punjab also listened to the complaints in person of those who came to “Open Court” at Central Police Office and ordered the officers concerned to resolve their issues. AIG complaints Ali Javed Malik and PS to IG Afzaal Ahmed Kausar accompanied the IG Punjab at “Open Court”. The IG directed the DIG Welfare to recruit the son of late police official on family quota on the request of Rasheeda Bibi as well as he ordered Additional IG investigation to investigate the murder case of a complainant Muneera Bibi who came from Okara.