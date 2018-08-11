SC moved against killings in ‘encounter’

LAHORE: The Supreme Court has been approached through a petition, requesting Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to take suo motu notice of killing of two teenagers in alleged fake police encounter in Faisalabad District.

Civil Society Network President Abdullah Malik filed the petition in Supreme Court Lahore registry, saying that police had been killing citizens at pickets. He alleged that it was a result of the police’ fake encounter that recently two teenagers Zeeshan and Arslan lost their lives at a picket in Faisalabad.