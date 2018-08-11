Govt urged to include child rights in roadmap

LAHORE: A child rights organisation at a media briefing on Friday urged new government to include child rights especially child protection issues into their 100 days roadmap to resolve serious issue of violence against children.

The briefing was held at a hotel on “Setting the way forward for prioritisation of child rights after general election 2018. Children rights activist and NGO’s executive director expressed his deep concern over not prioritising the serious issues related to children by leading political parties except a few in their election manifestos. He urged upon the leading political parties who are going to form their governments both at national and provincial levels to include child rights and child protection into their initial roadmap.

Rashida Qureshi urged for introducing institutional mechanism for implementation of recommendations accepted by Pakistan under Universal Periodic Review held in Geneva in November 2017.