Zimbabwe opposition lodges appeal against election result

HARARE: Zimbabwe’s MDC opposition party lodged a court bid on Friday to overturn the results of presidential elections that it alleges were rigged to ensure victory for Robert Mugabe’s successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has accused the ruling ZANU-PF party and the election commission of ballot fraud in the July 30 vote, Zimbabwe’s first poll since the ousting of Mugabe in November.

Mnangagwa’s inauguration -- planned for Sunday -- was immediately postponed until the court makes its ruling, which is due within 14 days. "We will rest when this country is liberated," Jameson Timba, a senior member of the MDC, told journalists outside the Constitutional Court after party lawyers arrived accompanied by plastic boxes full of paperwork.

Party leader Nelson Chamisa tweeted: "Our legal team successfully filed our court papers. We have a good case and cause." Mnangagwa, who is seeking to reverse Zimbabwe’s economic isolation and attract desperately-needed foreign investment, had vowed the elections would be fair and fair, and would turn a page on Mugabe’s repressive 37-year rule.

International monitors largely praised the conduct of the election itself, although EU observers said that Mnangagwa, a former long-time Mugabe ally, benefitted from an "un-level playing field" and some voter intimidation.

Mnangagwa narrowly won the presidential race with 50.8 percent of the vote -- just enough to avoid a run-off against the MDC’s Nelson Chamisa, who scored 44.3 percent.