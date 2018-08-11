Sat August 11, 2018
PTI starts filling political posts

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money

The power of the pen

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

AFP
August 11, 2018

Greece accuses: Russia of ‘arbitrary’ diplomat expulsions

ATHENS: Greece on Friday said Russian expulsions of Greek diplomats were "arbitrary" and not based on evidence, after a similar move by Athens last month.

"The Russian side’s decision is arbitrary, retaliatory and not based on any evidence," the Greek foreign ministry said in a statement. "We want to remind our Russian friends that no country in the world would tolerate attempts to a) bribe state officials, b) undermine its foreign policy, and c) interfere in its internal affairs," Athens said.

Greece in July expelled two Russian diplomats and banned two Russian citizens from entering the country over allegations of meddling with its relations with Macedonia.

At the time, Greek ERT1 public television channel said Athens accused the Russians of trying to stir protests against a recent agreement with Skopje on a new official name for Macedonia. The designation of the former Yugoslav country is a sensitive diplomatic issue since Greece has a northern region of the same name.

Athens and Skopje signed an accord in June to resolve the decades-long dispute over the Balkan state’s use of the name Macedonia, which is also the name of a northern Greek province. Russia has also riled Greece by arranging to sell S-400 air defence rockets to Greek regional rival Turkey.

The Greek foreign ministry on Friday said Russia was "fighting as a comrade in arms with Turkey, providing it with a number of facilitations in the security sector" and that "it appears to be steadily distancing itself from positions befitting the level of friendship and cooperation that has characterised Greek-Russian relations for the past 190 years."

