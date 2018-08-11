Renowned physio seeks prayers for injured nephew

KARACHI: Renowned physiotherapist Sohail Ahmed Pappay has appealed for prayers as his 35-year-old nephew, Raheel, is fighting for his life here at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

“My nephew had a road accident, resulting in serious head injuries. He has been put on ventilator. The doctors are trying to save his life. I request the sports community in particular to pray for his recovery,” he appealed on Friday.Sohail has been quite popular in the sports circles as a physiotherapist and masseur. He has been associated with the cricketers of Pakistan as well as the visiting cricket teams.