Renowned physio seeks prayers for injured nephew

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Renowned physiotherapist Sohail Ahmed Pappay has appealed for prayers as his 35-year-old nephew, Raheel, is fighting for his life here at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).
“My nephew had a road accident, resulting in serious head injuries. He has been put on ventilator. The doctors are trying to save his life. I request the sports community in particular to pray for his recovery,” he appealed on Friday.Sohail has been quite popular in the sports circles as a physiotherapist and masseur. He has been associated with the cricketers of Pakistan as well as the visiting cricket teams.
KARACHI: Renowned physiotherapist Sohail Ahmed Pappay has appealed for prayers as his 35-year-old nephew, Raheel, is fighting for his life here at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).
“My nephew had a road accident, resulting in serious head injuries. He has been put on ventilator. The doctors are trying to save his life. I request the sports community in particular to pray for his recovery,” he appealed on Friday.Sohail has been quite popular in the sports circles as a physiotherapist and masseur. He has been associated with the cricketers of Pakistan as well as the visiting cricket teams.
Comments