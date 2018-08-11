Parma have five-point penalty over match-fixing lifted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: Parma’s five-point penalty, which was imposed as punishment in a match-fixing row which sealed their promotion to Serie A, was lifted on appeal by the Italian football federation (FIGC) on Thursday.
Striker Emanuele Calaio’s two-year ban, which was imposed as part of the same investigation, has also been reduced to four months.Parma will have to pay a 20,000-euro fine while Calaio was fined 30,000 euros but will be eligible to play again on January 1 next year.
A 2-0 win at Spezia on May 18 saw two-time UEFA Cup winners Parma promoted to the top division just three years after a financial meltdown led to relegation from Serie A and rebirth in the semi-professional Serie D, Italian football’s fourth tier.Calaio, 36, was initially banned for two years for match-fixing after he sent text messages to a former team-mate that appeared to ask Spezia players not to try too hard.
