Sat August 11, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 11, 2018

Campbell slays Rio demons with dazzling Tokyo swim

TOKYO: Australia’s Cate Campbell swam the second-fastest time ever in the women’s 100m freestyle Friday to retain her Pan Pacific title and exorcise the ghosts of her Rio Olympics nightmare.

The former world champion, who famously flopped in the 2016 Olympic final as the red-hot favourite, clocked a lifetime best of 52.03 seconds with a blistering performance to take gold from American Simone Manuel and Canada’s Taylor Ruck in Tokyo.

Manuel, who followed her gold medal in Rio by winning the world title last year, took silver in 52.66 and teenage sensation Taylor Ruck the bronze (52.72) a day after storming to victory in the 200m.

Campbell looked like eclipsing Sarah Sjostrom’s world record of 51.71, set at last year’s world championships, before wilting over the final few metres.

Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers completed an Aussie double in swimming’s blue riband event as he upset new American superstar Caeleb Dressel in the men’s 100m freestyle.

Chalmers, who suffered his own Olympic hangover after Rio, produced a dazzling second 50m to capture gold in 48.00 seconds as world champion Dressel shared the silver with Australian Jack Cartwright in 48.22.

Canada’s Kylie Masse added a Pan Pacific gold to her world and Commonwealth titles by winning the women’s 100m backstroke with a strong finish.Masse touched first in 58.61 with Australian Emily Seebohm taking silver in 58.72. American Kathleen Baker took bronze in 58.83.Elsewhere, Japan’s Daiya Seto captured gold in the men’s 200m butterfly, clocking 1:54.34.

