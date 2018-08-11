Sat August 11, 2018
SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
August 11, 2018

Khokhar, Shahbaz urge players to give their best in Indonesia

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar has said that financial issues of the players and officials have been resolved, so they must give their hundred percent in the Asian Games and win the title.

The PHF president was addressing a press conference at Dr Shah- Islahuddin Academy on Friday.Khokhar said that he met with each member of the team and they were all happy having got their dues.

He claimed that he got loans from his friends to pay the players and officials. He said that PHF had received more than Rs400 million during his tenure from federal government. “All that money has been spent on hockey activities, sending teams abroad, inviting World XI, and hiring foreign coaches,” he added.

Replying to a question, he said the six-nation tournament in September was approved by FIH, and that the participating teams would bear their own board and lodging expenditures, so organising the event would not be a big issue.

PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed on this occasion said that people must stop criticism and instead should encourage the players to do well in Indonesia. Shahbaz claimed that since the appointment of coach Roelant Oltmans, the performance of the players had been much better.

The PHF secretary said the performance of the Green-shirts in the Champions Trophy was satisfactory. “They played well against some of the strongest teams of the world,” he added. He said that the best facilities had been provided to the players during their training and now the PHF expected them not to disappoint the nation.

Pakistan captain Rizwan Senior said on the occasion that each member of the team knew how important winning the Asian Games was.He said that the team was determined to give its best. “We need prayers of the nation,” he added.

Manager Hasan Sardar said that the weaknesses of the team had been addressed during the training camp, including forwards’ missing of goal-scoring chances and penalty corner missing. “The forwards and PC experts are expected to give good results in the Asian Games,” he said.

