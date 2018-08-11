70 research projects initiated at SMIU

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
More than 70 faculty members of the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) finalised the topics for their research projects on Friday. They belong to various departments such as computer science, social sciences and others. The varsity also announced the formation of a research cell on campus to provide assistance to the faculty members that will monitor their research progress as well.
Comments