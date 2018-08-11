NAB holds public hearing, orders action to resolve complaints

The National Accountability Bureau Sindh on Friday conducted a Khuli Katchehry (public hearing).

DG NAB Karachi Mohammad Altaf Bawany along with his team heard members of the public and received their complaints at the Circuit House Hyderabad. The spokesman for the NAB Karachi said that complainants from Hyderabad, Jamshoro and the adjoining districts gathered at the Circuit House Hyderabad and submitted their complaints against malpractices and corruption in various government departments.

Complainants got their complaints registered against the nonpayment of dues by a Sugar Mills for sugarcane supplied by growers. Complaints were also reported against illegal construction of Cooperative Housing Society projects, illegal change of water courses by the irrigation department for favouring individuals, and illegal appointments in various government departments. Citizens also lodged complaints against builders for the non-provision of booked properties.

They accused HESCO of sending inflated billing and illegal award of advertisements. HESCO authorities were also made part of this exercise for redressal of the complaints. Complaints regarding local government entities were also lodged on municipal issues.

The NAB official issued orders for immediate cognizance of the complaints that fall within the jurisdiction of National Accountability Ordinance 1999, while many complaints against the administration were also marked to the local authorities for redressal.

The commissioner of Hyderabad assured the DG NAB of extending full cooperation in addressing the complaints. NAB Karachi DG Altaf Bawany said NAB takes cognizance of cases without discrimination and currently amongst all NAB regional bureaus, NAB Karachi is investigating the largest number of cases.

He said media had always been an equally vibrant partner in NAB’s drive against corruption and was encouraged to expose corruption through investigative journalism. The DG said that under the charismatic leadership of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB was striving to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country, and in this regard, NAB would be going from district to district to collect complaints against corrupt elements. The general public is encouraged to register complaints other than those of personal nature.

Those members of public who cannot attend the Khuli Katchehry can send their complaints via email at [email protected] and on 021-111-622-622, Fax on 02199207949 or personally or via post at PRCS Building Cantt Karachi.