Five cops booked for killing two students

FAISALABAD: Five police officials of the Millat Town police station were booked in the Thursday’s police encounter in which two college students – Usman Munawar and Arsalan Liaqat - were killed.

The police officials against whom the double murder case was instituted include ASI Jawaid Akhtar, in-charge police post Asghar Ali, head constable Falik Sher, cop Waqas Ahmed, Qaumi Razakar and sacked police constable M Faisal.

Immediately after the ‘encounter’, City Police Officer (CPO) Ashfaq Ahmed Khan had constituted a three-member inquiry committee to probe and submit report within 24 hours. A CPO spokesman said justice would be served.