Three of a family crushed to death

OKARA: A man, his wife and a four-year-old child were crushed to death when their bike collided with a speeding car here on Friday. Nawaz of Fatehpur Sharif was going at Okara-Depalpur road along with his wife Sharifan Bibi and son Dilawar.
When they reached near village Kalasan 31/1L, a speeding car coming from opposite side hit and ran over them. All of them died on the spot. Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to the DHQ hospital. The Sadr Okara police have started investigation.
