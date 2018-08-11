5kg hashish seized, one held in Nowshera

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: The police seized five kilograms of hashish and arrested an accused here on Friday, official sources said. They said police had received a tip-off that narcotics would be smuggled in a passenger bus. The police erected a barricade on the road near the Armoured Colony and signalled a passenger bus (RIS 1258) to stop. During the search, the police recovered five kilogram of hashish from the bus and arrested the accused Murad Khan, a resident of Akora Khattak.
