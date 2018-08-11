NAB team visits CDA office for record of illegal plots allotments

Islamabad: A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday visited offices of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to seek record of illegal allotment of 150 plots worth over Rs300 million in different residential sectors of Islamabad. The NAB in March, this year had sought comments and record regarding allotment of 150 plots in sectors I-11, I-12, I-10, I-9, F-11, Margalla Town and Shahzad Town from the CDA management but till date received no concrete response. The plots were allotted through issuance of a corrigendum during the years 2016 and 2017 by then Director Land and Rehabilitation Irfanullah and then Deputy Director Rana Farhan. The sources said that Amna Aqeel Abbasi who was appointed as Investigation Officer to probe the case, along with her team to seek record of illegal allotment of 150 plots through corrigendum. However, an official of CDA said the NAB team visited CDA office to seek record of the case.

Meanwhile, the Human Resources Development (HRD) directorate issued transfer and posting orders of two officers. Civil Engineer Shahzada Faisal who was holding charge of Building Control was given current charge of Director Structure (Services) while Manzoor Hussain Shah would hold current charge of Building Control.