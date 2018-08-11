Punjab barred from withdrawing Sana’s security

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday stopped caretaker Punjab government from withdrawing security of former provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza issued the order hearing a petition filed by the former minister challenging withdrawal of his security. Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar appeared on behalf of the former law minister told the court that Rana Sanaullah had been provincial minister and member of the cabinet from 2008 to 2018. He said the petitioner had been facing life threats before and after the recent general election.

The counsel said the government withdrew security of the petitioner making him vulnerable to any untoward incident. He asked the court to stop the government from withdrawing security of the petitioner. After hearing initial arguments, the judge granted the petitioner interim relief and sought replies from the government and the inspector general of police by next week.