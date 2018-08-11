KP CM says caretaker govt organised peaceful election

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan said on Friday that his government performed its constitutional responsibilities to facilitate peaceful conduct of election in the province.

Presiding over the concluding sitting of the caretaker cabinet here, he lauded the people, forces and the government functionaries for backing the whole process of election. He said that he inducted every minister to the caretaker cabinet on merit, adding that he would leave behind a road-map for good governance in all sectors.

The provincial ministers, advisor to chief minister, additional chief secretary and administrative secretaries attended the meeting, says an official statement. Dost Muhammad Khan said that the establishment of the writ of the government was very necessary and, therefore, all resources should be utilised for peace in the region.