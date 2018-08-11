Tremendous investment opportunities in Pakistan: Dr Askari

LAHORE: Caretaker chief minister Dr Hasan Askari has said that trade, commerce and investment sectors are intertwined with each other and their durable development and promotion is the basis of the strong national economy.

He expressed these views while talking to provincial minister for industry, trade and investment and mines Anjum Nisar who called on him at chief minister’s office on Friday. During the meeting, different proposals were discussed to solve the problems of industrialists and the business community.

Dr Askari said there are tremendous opportunities for investment in trade, investment and commerce sectors in Pakistan. However, adoption of suitable policies is imperative in this regard. He said that trade, investment and commerce sectors are very crucial for the strengthening of economy and provision of job opportunities to the youth.

He said that steps should be taken to bind the industrial sector to follow relevant labour laws, water treatment and other rules and regulations. Similarly, implementation of environmental laws should also be ensured by relevant government departments and area administration. He said halal foods have a big scope in international markets, adding that Pakistani traders should strive to take full benefit of international opportunities.

He said that many natural resources exist in the province of Punjab and there is a need to explore these bounties for the collective benefit of the people. He said that refining the organisational capacity of public sector departments is very necessary to fully explore

and benefit from natural resources and added that dedicated hard work is required to move further in this regard. Tremendous investment opportunities exist in mineral sector in Punjab, concluded the chief minister. Earlier, Anjum Nisar apprised the chief minister of the performance of his departments.