Financial constraints

The soaring prices of sacrificial animals have added financial burdens for a large number of people. According to cattle owners, the cost of animal food has gone up because of which there is a surge in the prices of animals. For many people, buying a sacrificial animal has become a dream.

While the price of a single goat starts from Rs20,000, cows and bulls are being sold in hundreds of thousands. Those who participate in joint qurbani are also finding it difficult to pay for their part.

Zainab Batool

Karachi