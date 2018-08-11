SBASSE organises workshop on ‘Leaders in Science and Innovation Policy’

The Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering (SBASSE) at LUMS concluded a 3-day workshop titled ‘Leaders in Science and Innovation Policy’ on July 30, 2018. The workshop was attended by 30+ senior leaders from the academia, government sector and public labs; these included Vice Chancellors, Professors, Heads of ORICs, Scientists and government bureaucrats engaged in scientific advice.

The workshop was led by Mr. Ehsan Masood, Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT and a former Editor of the prestigious science journal Nature in the United Kingdom and Dr. Athar Osama, Member of Science and Technology at the Planning Commission who is a recognised authority on Science in the Muslim World. He is a Fellow of the World Technology Network (WTN) and a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum. Dr. Suleman Shahid from the Department of Computer Science at SBASSE was the Programme Lead from LUMS.

The workshop covered a range of different subjects and topics of interest to senior leaders in science and innovation policy, such as history and evolution of science policy around the world, science policymaking processes, scientific advice, commercialisation and impact, measurement of science, and scientific ethics, among others.

Dr. Tariq Banuri, Chairman, Higher Education Commission, in his keynote speech at the workshop, laid out the conditions and requirements of making science more relevant to policy and how to address the trust deficit between the policymaker and the scientific community.***