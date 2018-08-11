Business Advisory Council demanded

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) has urged the new government to form a Business Advisory Council represented by the export-oriented industry associations to encourage new investment and increase in exports, a statement said on Friday.

An Aptma spokesman said the prime minister should chair the Business Advisory Board on a quarterly basis for overseeing the implementation of decisions and review performance thereof. Further, he urged the government to steer the economy out of woods with an active participation of industry associations in order to set the priorities.

Aptma is the premier textile industry association, representing members from corporate sector and manufacturing and export of textile and clothing products, he said, adding that All Pakistan Textile Mills Association members contributed more than 50 percent to the country’s exports, ie, over $11 billion of the total annual exports of $23 billion in 2017/18.