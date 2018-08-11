Sat August 11, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2018

FPCCI demands ASEAN type tariff line from China to boost exports

KARACHI: Pakistan’s exports to China under second phase of free trade agreement (PCFTA) will only increase if Beijing offer ASEAN type tariff line to Islamabad, an apex trade body said on Friday.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) at a conference on China-Pak Free Trade Agreement observed that Pakistan’s market in China has been eroded because tariff line offered by China to Bangladesh, Vietnam and India under ASEAN-China FTA is not available to Pakistan.

The Conference was attended by a large number of stakeholders; traders; academia and prominent businessmen including Iftikhar Ali Malik, senior vice president of SAARC CCI, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig; Captain Abdul Rasheed Abro, Zahid Umar.

“The speakers of the conference expressed that non-signing of CPFTA (China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement)-II has provided a sigh of relief to the trade and industry and has helped it to come out of shock and worries about the survival of existing industrial sector of Pakistan and its future development as industrialization is the key to economic self-sufficiency and sustainable development,” a statement said.

“They further urged that the stakeholders should be taken on board while framing and finalizing the recommendations on PCFTA.”

The statement said the speakers elaborated that Pakistan is a developing country and its industrial base is very thin as compared to China, therefore, need of the hour is to protect the industrial growth which is already suffering from many faceted difficulties for its survival.

“Since first FTA came into force in November 2006 Pakistan trade balance with China has worsened considerably although total bilateral trade between both the countries grew exponentially to $19bn in 2015/16 out of which imports from China was $16.5bn and export to China was only $2.5bn showing a trade deficit of $14bnwhich is slightly less than half of the Pakistan’s total trade deficit of $16.7 billion,” the statement said.

The Pakistan’s optimal capacity to export is $30 billion which need to be enhanced by facilitating the agricultural and industrial sectors.

The participants viewed that Pakistan ‘must be very careful to sign the second phase of FTA and include maximum finished goods / items which can be exported to China on tariff line offered by China to ASEAN countries”.

There is an urgent need to convince China to given unilateral concession to Pakistan with tariffs pegged with ASEAN’s tariff, it said.

Pakistan should explore the possibility of signing of a trade agreement with all the 10 ASEAN countries separately in case if it is not possible for Pakistan to become a member of ASEAN as India has signed a trade agreement with ASEAN block.

