‘Neglecting human capital can damage competitiveness’

LAHORE: The World Bank warned that neglecting investments in human capital can dramatically weaken a country’s competitiveness in a rapidly changing world, one in which economies need ever-increasing amounts of talent to sustain growth.

A brief titled ‘Investing in People to Build Human Capital’ states that "Human capital" – the potential of individuals – is going to be the most important long-term investment any country can make for its people’s future prosperity and quality of life.

Governments the world over are typically far less interested in investing in human capital, which is the sum total of a population’s health, skills, knowledge, experience, and habits. If we look at these attributes of human population in Pakistan the situation is very depressing.

Take for instance the health statistics. The infant mortality rate in Pakistan is the highest in this region as 78.8 children under the age of five die per thousand. The infant mortality rate is 34.2/1000 in Bangladesh, 43.0/1000 in India, 9.9/1000 in China, and 70.4/1000 in Afghanistan.

Immunisation of children (DPT) between the age of 12-23 months ensures their health throughout life. In Bangladesh 97 percent of children of this age are immunised.

The percentage of immunisation is 88 percent in India, 72 percent in Pakistan, 99 percent in China and 65 percent in Afghanistan. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio still cripples children.

Fertility rate birth per women is 2.104 in Bangladesh, 2.236 in India, 3.481 in Pakistan, 4.635 in Afghanistan, and 1.624 in China. The life expectancy at birth is 72.49 years in Bangladesh, 68.56 years in India, 63.48 years in Pakistan, 63.67 years in Afghanistan, and 76.25 years in China.

The educational statistics are also depressing as Pakistan not only has the lowest literacy rate in the region (except Afghanistan) but also lowest enrolment rates, which depict that the literacy would remain low in future as well.

Urging government to invest in people to build human capital the World Bank wonders why governments in pursuit of economic growth love to invest only in physical capital.

These investments are important, but the benefits from them would remain low if the human resource that uses these facilities is not well equipped.

The World Bank recently stated that scientific and technological advances were transforming lives, which was helping poorer countries close the gap with rich countries in life expectancy. But, poorer countries still faced tremendous challenges, it said, which was because almost a quarter of children under the age of five were malnourished, while 60 percent of primary school students failed to achieve even rudimentary education.

“In fact, more than 260 million children and youth in poorer countries are receiving no education at all,” it said.

The World Bank urges the governments to invest the health and education of all people to be ready to compete and thrive in a rapidly changing environment. It recognises the reason for this gap, and agrees that the benefits have been much slower and harder to measure.