Amendments in Motor Vehicles Act, 1939 in the making: SECP invites inputs on draft takaful accounting rules

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday notified the draft General Takaful Accounting Regulations, 2018, to elicit public comments from the public thereon through S.R.O. 992(I)/2018.

“The draft regulations had been formulated in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 29 of the Takaful Rules, 2012 read with sub-section (1) and (2) of section 46 read with section 167(3) of the Insurance Ordinance, 2000,” a statement issued by the corporate watchdog said.

The draft regulations, it further said, provide the principles based on which accounting and reporting of general takaful business of general takaful operators and window general takaful operators shall be made.

“The draft regulations also contain the formats for reporting of financial statements and regulatory returns of general takaful/window takaful operators,” the SECP said.

The regulator emphasised that financial reporting system, which is backed by strong governance, high quality standards and firm regulatory framework underlines the trust that policyholders/users place in that information.

“The regulations aim to bring standardisation in the accounting treatments and presentation of financial results by general takaful/window takaful operators and bring in more transparency and enhanced disclosures,” the SECP said.

Meanwhile, in separate statement, the SECP said it was working to make necessary amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1939, for smooth implementation of the motor third party liability insurance scheme.

An SECP statement said as per the provisions of the said law, it was mandatory for all the motor vehicle owners to have the ‘motor third party liability insurance’ cover, which was meant for compensating the road accident victims or their legal heirs. “The compensation limit of Rs20,000 provided under the existing provisions of the law, in cases of bodily injury and death, needs to be enhanced,” the SECP said.

It added that the existing procedure for determination of the liability through courts is too lengthy, costly and cumbersome to be afforded by the claimants. “Moreover, due to non-enforcement of the existing laws coupled with unattractive limits of compensation in case of road accidents as provided under the existing legislation, the said compulsory motor third party insurance is either not purchased, or purchased from bogus insurance entities offering third party insurance certificates on cheaper rates on the roadsides,” the regulator explained.

Consequently, the SECP said the victims of the road accidents or their legal heirs were either not compensated or get a very little compensation.

“In order to address such issues, the proposed amendments aim at introducing “no fault option” whereby a claim for death or bodily injury shall be payable to the victims of road accidents or their legal heirs without obtaining any court order and regardless of whether or not the insured person was at fault,” the corporate watchdog said.

The statement said the compensation amount of Rs20,000 for legal heirs in case of accidents resulting in death, had also been enhanced to Rs500,000 through a proposed amendment to the law.

“Furthermore, a schedule has been proposed to be inserted in the law to prescribe the enhanced limits for bodily injuries. To address the issue of bogus policies, the SECP has also proposed to impose heavy penalties,” the regulator said.