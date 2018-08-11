Oil firm

Tokyo : Oil markets on Friday were torn between concerns that the U.S.-China trade dispute would stall economic growth, while Washington´s sanctions against Iran were expected to tighten supplies.

Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $72.12 per barrel at 0246 GMT, up 5 cents from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were flat at $66.81 a barrel.

Despite the possibility of a slowdown in economic growth due to escalating trade tensions, oil markets are for now relatively tight, analysts said, mostly because of sanctions on Iranian oil exports the United States plan to implement in November.

Although many other powers, including the European Union and major Asian buyers such as China and India oppose sanctions, many are expected to bow to American pressure.