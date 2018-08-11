Dollar hits 13-month peak

TOKYO: The dollar rose to a 13-month high against a basket of currencies on Friday and the yen also made big strides, with investor appetite for risk dropping amid escalating global trade tensions and diplomatic wrangling.

The euro fell to its weakest since July 2017, while the pound dropped to its lowest in a year amid speculation Britain will leave the European Union without an agreement regarding its future relationship with Brussels.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback´s strength against a group of six major currencies, climbed more than 0.6 percent to 96.103, its highest since July 2017.

The greenback has been boosted by growing global trade tensions and strained geopolitical relationships, with the United States this week saying it would impose fresh sanctions on Moscow.

Washington is also embroiled in a diplomatic feud with Turkey.

Russia would consider it an economic war if the United States imposed a ban on banks or a particular currency, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday, the TASS state news agency said. —Reuters