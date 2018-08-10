Fri August 10, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2018

SBCA seals private school on violation of rules

KARACHI: A private school operating on a residential plot in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 18 was sealed by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Thursday, forcing teachers to conduct classes on the street near the school.

Dr Mansoob Hussain Siddiqui, the director general of the Directorate of Inspection of Private Schools, suspended the school’s registration over this violation of government regulations.

The owner and teachers of the school resisted when SBCA officials reached the site in the morning, alleging that SBCA did not inform the management before taking action.

However, residents of the area had submitted complaints to the authority regarding the heavy traffic jams as a result of the vehicles during school hours.

Siddiqui also claimed to have received complaints that the school management refused entry to polio teams whereas the education department has strictly directed all private and state-run schools to extend cooperation to them.

After the authority completed its inspection, it allowed the teachers and students to enter the school premises. The entry of around 100 students and 12 to 15 teachers was delayed because of the SBCA's inspection.

Finally, SBCA officials and the school administration came to an agreement that the school building would be commercialised within 60 days. The students will attend their classes as per schedule, officials said.

If the administration of the school failed to commercialise the school’s building, the authority will have the right to seal the school again, they added.

