Indian troops martyr one more youth in IHK

ISLAMABAD: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more youth in Baramulla district on Thursday.

The troops killed the youth during the continued cordon and search operation in Rafiabad area of the district. This killing raised the number of the martyred youth to five in the area. Four youth were killed by the troops on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, an injured youth Arif Sofi succumbed at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

He was admitted to the hospital after he received critical injuries due to torture by Indian agents in Kulgam district.