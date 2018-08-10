India upset over new dimensions in Pak-Russia ties

ISLAMABAD: New dimensions in ties between Pakistan and Russia have irked India as the two countries have decided to enhance their military cooperation besides other sectors. Indian media has launched campaign against the development and carrying comments and stories to paint a wrong picture of ushering in of the relations between Islamabad and Kremlin.

A leading Indian media house has reported that Pakistani soldiers and officers will soon be able to train at Russian military training institutes, in yet another indication of the deepening defence ties between the two countries who till a few years ago were in the opposing camp of world politics.

The two countries on Tuesday signed contract on Admission of Service Members of Pakistan in RF’s (Russian Federation) Training Institutes, paving the way for Pakistani troops to undergo training in Russia, a country which has been India's biggest ally and suppliers of weapons and defence equipment.

According to a Pakistani news website, the agreement was signed after the first Russia-Pakistan Joint Military Consultative Committee (JMCC) meeting in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. While the Russian delegation was led by Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin, the Pakistani side was headed by Defence Secretary Lieutenant General (R) Zamirul Hassan Shah. Gen Fomin also visited the General Headquarters and met General Qamar Javed Bajwa, chief of the powerful Pakistani Army.