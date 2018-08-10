Bid to smuggle 10kg heroin foiled

PESHAWAR: The police here foiled a bid to smuggle 10 kilograms of heroin and arrested one person.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Suburb, Fazal Wahid told reporters that the police, acting on a tip-off, stopped a car bearing registration number LEE-3901 and recovered 10 kilograms of heroin from it.

The official said alleged smuggler Naveed of Jamrud was arrested and a case registered against him.