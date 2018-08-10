KP AG resigns

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General Abdul Samad Khan on Thursday tendered his resignation from the post after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominated chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Since the incoming political government has nominated Mehmood Khan as chief minister of the province. I, therefore, feel constrained to resign from office forthwith enabling the incoming chief minister to select the person of his choice for the portfolio I am occupying at the moment,” Abdul Samad Khan stated in his resignation letter.