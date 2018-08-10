Jubilant residents continue to visit Mahmood Khan’s residence

MINGORA: The jubilant residents continued to visit the residence of Mehmood Khan to celebrate his nomination as chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

People from various walks of life flocked to the hujra of Mahmood Khan where the guests were received by the family members of Mahmood Khan including his father and former District Health Officer (DHO ) of Swat Dr Muhammad Khan, and his younger brother Abdullah Khan.

Talking to The News on Thursday, Dr Muhammad Khan said that Imran Khan had nominated Mahmood Khan for the slot of chief minister and he wished that his son should come up to the expectations.

“Besides a successful politician since childhood till now, Mahmood Khan is an obedient son, affectionate brother and father,” Dr Muhammad Khan explained.

The younger brother of Mahmood Khan who is also Tehsil Nazim of Matta town, told this scribe that to become the chief executive of the province is an honour as well as a huge responsibility.”

“For the first time in history this region will have own chief minister and I wish he should come up with the strength to fulfill not only his promises but perform according to the expectations of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.

He said Malakand division have been neglected in the past and this is the right time to address the problems and issues of the locals.

Earlier, the locals also celebrated the announcement with fireworks and local music with traditional dances.

The family members said that after taking oath as chief minister, Mahmood Khan would arrive in his native town Matta, where he would be received by the family members, local elders and PTI workers.