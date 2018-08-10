Governor wants result-oriented research at KMU

PESHAWAR: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that being the sole public sector medical university of the province, the Khyber Medical University had heavy responsibilities in the shape of handling health-related issues.

Chairing the 12th meeting of KMU Senate, he said that result-oriented research should be the main focus of the university’s academic programmes, besides imparting quality education at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

He appreciated the role of KMU for bringing all health professions under one roof and developing a comprehensive healthcare education system at various levels.

“I feel delighted to see that the medical education institutions like KMU are making vital progress in imparting quality education with special focus on research and development,” he added.

Earlier, while presenting annual report to the Senate, the KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid said that KMU is a well-recognised university because of its innovative programmes in the area of medical and allied health sciences.

He elaborated that in the area of research more than 35 research grants of more than Rs65 million had been achieved by the faculty of KMU from National and International organisations. The KMU organised two international and two national conferences in the year 2017-2018. There are more than 194 research articles in high impact factor journals have been published.