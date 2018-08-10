Result-oriented research emphasised

SWABI: Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Science and Technology, Information Technology, Religious Affairs, Health and Climate Change Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh has emphasised to conduct result-oriented research that can enable the students and faculty to play their due role in the economic progress of Pakistan.

He was speaking during his visit to Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.

The minister lauded the modern facilities available to the students and education acquiring environment in GIK Institute.

He exchanged views with Prof Dr Jameel-Un Nabi, Pro-Rector (Academics), Ahsan Basir Shaikh, Pro-Rector (Admin and Finance), Deans of different faculties, academia and other officials.

Prof Jameel gave a detailed presentation to the minister about GIK Institute, started with brief historic overview of the establishment of Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology (SPOREST) in 1988 that ultimately become the founding and governing body of institute.

The institute inducted its first batch in 1993. “Till now about 4490 BS, 373 MS and 61 PhD students graduated from the Institute,” he said, adding, different disciplines of engineering and management sciences are taught in the Institute.

He emphasised on the large number of scholarships offer to GIK Institute students under various programmes including financial assistance and merit scholarships.Prof Jameel said that there are number of foreign faculty members in GIK Institute from countries like USA, UK, Japan, etc.