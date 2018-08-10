Compensation cheques distributed in Bara

BARA: The Khyber Administration on Thursday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs222.8 million among 905 tribesmen of Bara tehsil in Khyber tribal district for reconstructing their homes, which had been destroyed during militancy and military operations in the area.

The ceremony was held at the Shahkas Levies Centre, which was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bara Asmatullah Wazir, Tehsildar Ghuncha Gul Mohmand and elders of Malik Dinkhel, Kamarkhel and Zakhakhel tribes and owners of the destroyed houses.

The cheques were distributed among 905 families of three tribes whose houses had been either partially damaged or completely destroyed in militancy related incidents.

However, the compensation cheques were distributed in two categories. Up to 322 families received Rs0.4 million each as their houses were destroyed, while 583 tribesmen whose houses were damaged received Rs160,000 each.