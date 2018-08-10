Human Rights Directorate takes notice of child murder

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Human Rights on Thursday took notice of the murder of a five-year-old girl at Takht Bhai in Mardan district.

The KP Directorate of Human Rights asked the station house officer of Takht Bhai Police Station to submit a comprehensive report about the murder of the minor girl and take action in this regard.

As per the report, the body of Haseena Mengal, 5, was found from nearby farms. It said that Haseena, a resident of Patto Killay, left her house to play with her companions outside and went missing.

The local residents then recovered her body the next morning from nearby farms and it was later confirmed that she was subjected to violence. Her body was then shifted to Mardan Medical Complex for autopsy to confirm the motive for her murder.