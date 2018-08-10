Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Sports

C
cricinfo
August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indian top court okays new BCCI constitution

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India has approved the new constitution of the BCCI that was drawn up by the CoA based on the Lodha Committee’s recommendations to restructure the board, but set aside a key measure that could have radically altered cricket administration in the country.

Among the Lodha recommendations that were not accepted in the board’s new constitution are the one-state-one-vote policy, and the cooling-off period for office bearers after one term.

The cooling-off period will now be after two consecutive terms in office, and the removal of the one-state-one-vote policy means all the associations based in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat — Saurashtra, Vidarbha, Baroda, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Mumbai — will retain their full membership in the BCCI.

The principle of the Lodha committee’s cooling-off period recommendation still holds, but after two consecutive three-year terms at the BCCI or state, or a combination of both. That gives an official a six-year run in office. Details about the age limit and tenure specifications for office bearers remain to be seen; the Lodha committee had recommended an age-cap of 70 and a tenure limit of nine years at the BCCI or state associations.

The Lodha Committee had also recommended that associations with no state entity such as the Railways Sports Promotion Board, Services Sports Council Board, Association of Indian Universities, National Cricket Club (Kolkata) and Cricket Club of India not have full membership in the BCCI.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan