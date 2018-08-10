Indian top court okays new BCCI constitution

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India has approved the new constitution of the BCCI that was drawn up by the CoA based on the Lodha Committee’s recommendations to restructure the board, but set aside a key measure that could have radically altered cricket administration in the country.

Among the Lodha recommendations that were not accepted in the board’s new constitution are the one-state-one-vote policy, and the cooling-off period for office bearers after one term.

The cooling-off period will now be after two consecutive terms in office, and the removal of the one-state-one-vote policy means all the associations based in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat — Saurashtra, Vidarbha, Baroda, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Mumbai — will retain their full membership in the BCCI.

The principle of the Lodha committee’s cooling-off period recommendation still holds, but after two consecutive three-year terms at the BCCI or state, or a combination of both. That gives an official a six-year run in office. Details about the age limit and tenure specifications for office bearers remain to be seen; the Lodha committee had recommended an age-cap of 70 and a tenure limit of nine years at the BCCI or state associations.

The Lodha Committee had also recommended that associations with no state entity such as the Railways Sports Promotion Board, Services Sports Council Board, Association of Indian Universities, National Cricket Club (Kolkata) and Cricket Club of India not have full membership in the BCCI.