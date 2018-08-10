Asian Futsal Championship to be held in December

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Futsal Federation (PFF) will host the Asian Futsal Championship here at the Pakistan Sports Complex in December, says a press release.

A meeting of the PFF general council was held under the chairmanship of its President Haji Tariq Mehmood on Thursday. PFF Chairman Malik Mehrban Ali, Cabinet secretary Abu Ahmed Akif and all representatives of the affiliated units attended the meeting.

Secretary General Adnan Malik presented the annual report regarding accounts, national and international activities and announced the next calendar activities.

National Men’s Futsal Championship will be held in September in Islamabad and National Women’s Futsal Championship in November in Larkana. The Asian Futsal Championship will be played in December in Islamabad.

Adnan Malik said the national team will participate in the South Asian Futsal Championship to be held in October in Nepal. He said the team will be selected during the National Men’s Futsal Championship. He said the federation has issued instructions to all affiliated units to hold exhibition matches on August 14 in connection with Independence Day.