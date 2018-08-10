Govt to give insurance cover to 500 athletes

RAWALPINDI: As many as 500 sportspersons — both men and women — will be provided insurance cover by the government.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting which was convened to work out the modalities regarding provision of insurance coverage to sportspersons.

According to Pakistan Sports Board’s Deputy Director General (Tech) Muhammad Azam Dar, it was decided in the 86th Executive Committee meeting of the PSB that sportspersons would be insured.

Dar said the committee that met in Islamabad after some deliberations set forth a few conditions which have to be met by the sportspersons to be considered for insurance coverage.

The Pakistan Sports Board will ask for a list of athletes/players from the national sports federations and upon receiving the list the PSB will hold meetings with State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan and Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (Sports Wing). The IPC Ministry will then seek funds from the government for the scheme.

The sports federations have to provide the details of achievements of their athletes on the relevant pro forma.

The sportspersons will be insured on the following merit consideration:

a. All athletes who have represented Pakistan in multi-sport events like Olympic Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Islamic Solidarity Games and South Asian Games (Summer/Beach/Youth and Winter) held under the umbrella of International Olympic Committee, Olympic Council of Asia, Commonwealth Games Federation, Islamabad Solidarity Sports Federation and South Asia Olympic Council during the last four years.

Certification to this extent shall be made by respective national sports federations and National Olympic Committee.

b. All athletes who have represented Pakistan in World Cup/World Championship/Asia Cup/Asian Championship organised as per Rules of International Federation concerned during the last four years. Certification to this extent shall be made by respective national sports federation as well as Asian federation/international federation as the case may be.

c. Players who have represented Pakistan in an international competition recognised by international federation concerned but not covered in above category may be considered on case to case basis by a committee comprising representatives of PSB, POA and national sports federations. Such committee must be notified as a standard operating procedure of this scheme.

d. All athletes mentioned in paragraphs ‘a’ and ‘b’ shall stand eligible for insurance benefits for five years stating form the date of their participation in international competitions. This incentive shall automatically stand extended for another period of five years if he/she again succeeds to represent Pakistan in above mentioned competition(s).