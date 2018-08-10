KP to host 3 international tournaments, says Qamar

PESHAWAR: Former world squash champion Qamar Zaman here Thursday said that three international squash tournaments would be organised in the province this year.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Falak Sher Junior Age Group Squash Championship at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex in Peshawar, Qamar, who is also vice president of the Pakistan Squash Federation, said that the event for female squash players would also be organised.

The former squash legend added that they have proposed different dates to the PSF for holding of these events. He said that the three events would carry a prize money of $45,000.

Qamar said the first female event will be of $5,000 prize money, international junior event for boys $15,000 while senior category event would be of $25,000. He added that the players from England, Australia, United States, New Zealand, Egypt, Malaysia and India have expressed their willingness to visit Peshawar and participate in the events.

The former squash player said there were limited sponsorships and that was why the KP Squash Association could not organise any mega event.

“We want to organise the international squash tournaments in Peshawar — a city which produced seven world champions and ruled the sports for almost 37 years,” he added.

While showing the President of Pakistan Squash Federation Pride of Performance Trophy, Qamar Zaman said that KP Squash Association won the trophy for the fourth consecutive time. The Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated Rs700,000 annually and with this meagre amount holding such tournaments was a big achievement.