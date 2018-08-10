UNDER-19 ONE-DAY CRICKET

Rohail ton guides Islamabad to victory

By Our correspondent

RAWALPINDI: Rohail Nazir hit a century as Islamabad defeated Lahore Whites by seven wickets in the Inter-Region Under-19 One-Day Cricket Tournament match at the Diamond Club Ground in Islamabad on Thursday.

Chasing a victory target of 249, Islamabad completed their job in the 44th over for the loss of three wickets. Rohail led the chase with a well-crafted 105 not out, hitting a six and seven fours in his 118-ball innings.

Azan Tariq cracked four sixes and a four in his 59-ball 56 while Sarim Ashfaq remained unbeaten on 42.

Faizan Rasool and Danish Butt claimed a wicket apiece for Lahore Whites.

Earlier asked to bat first, Lahore Whites scored 248 all out in 47.4 overs. Ahmed Butt was their leading run-getter with a quick-fire 55 that came off 36 balls and included fours sixes and four fours. Hafiz Hamza (39) and Shafey Malik (37) also batted well.

This was Islamabad’s third win in five matches.

Rawalpindi’s woes in the tournament continued at the Pindi Stadium. They suffered their third defeat in four matches with one being abandoned because of rain.

On Thursday, the hosts suffered a 26-run defeat at the hands of Faisalabad.

Faisalabad, put in to bat first, posted a paltry 197-8 in 42 overs. Rawalpindi, in reply, fared even worse and were bowled out for 171 in 39.4 overs.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad: Lahore Whites 248 in 47.4 overs (Ahmed Butt 55, Hafiz Hamza Sani 39, Shafey Malik 37, Muhammad Arslan 32; Zainul Abidin 4-39, Haroon Wahid 3-33). Islamabad 252-3 in 43.2 overs (Rohail Nazir 105 not out, Azan Tariq 56, Sarim Ashfaq 42 not out, Hasan Abid Khan 26; Faizan Rasool 1-32, Danish Butt 1-58). Result: Islamabad won by 7 wickets.

At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi: Faisalabad 197-8 in 42 overs (Danish Rasheed 75, Ahmed Butt 35, Muhammad Suliman Shafqat 25; Sheraz Khan 4-42, Munir Riaz 3-33). Rawalpindi 171 in 39.4 overs (Haider Ali 83; Muhammad Bilal Javed 4-31, Muhammad Suliman Shafqat 3-30). Result: Faisalabad won by 26 runs.

At KRL Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi: AJK 159 in 49 overs (Awais Akram 46, Shahid Ahmed 33; M Abbas Afridi 3-29, Hasnain Hussain 3-35). Fata 160-7 in 37 overs (Farhan Sheikh 43, M Aftab Alam 25, Nasir Faraz 24; Najam Naseer 2-29, Hamza Ilyas 2-39). Result: Fata won by 3 wickets.

At National Cricket Ground, Islamabad: Karachi Whites 215 in 48 overs (Saim Ayub 72, Jahanzeb Sultan 59; Shahab Bahar 3-16, Fahad Hussain 3-29, Muhammad 2-40). Dera Murad Jamali 94 in 38.3 overs (Muhammad Shahid 36; Muhammad Taha 3-10, Shoaib Ahmed 2-7, Arish Ali Khan 2-20). Result: Karachi Whites won by 121 runs.