Pak European Friendship Federation discusses Kashmir with Greek MPs

ATHENS: A delegation of Pak European Friendship Federation headed by Chairman Chaudhry Parvez Lohsar visited Greece’s ruling party Syriza’s international secretariat, here on Wednesday, where they met party’s central cabinet member and head of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations Panos Tirgazis and Ms Angileli Wisveki, member of Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights, says a press release.

As per details, Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir was primarily discussed during the meeting and the Pakistani stance was highlighted. The visiting delegation of Pak European Friendship Federation demanded the ruling party of Greece, on humanitarian grounds, to play its part to stop Indian hostility in occupied Kashmir by Indian forces, so that the people of Kashmir may get a chance to decide for their future.

Chairman Pak European Friendship Federation Chaudhry Parvez Lohsar also highlighted the dual citizenship matter between Pakistan and Greece. Syriza’s leadership assured the delegation that they will forward this important issue to the concerned ministry, and they believe it would play a positive role in bringing Pakistani immigrants living in Greece closer to the local culture and community.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pak European Friendship Federation has adopted a positive policy of highlighting on-going Kashmir issue with the ruling and opposition leaders of various European political parties by initiating bilateral meetings and activities. The meeting with Greek ruling party Syriza is also a part of the said initiative.

Pak European Friendship Federation’s delegation included its Greek chapter’s chairman Chaudhry Musa Khan, President Chaudhry Attiq Ur Rehman and political coordinator Syed Ashir Haider.