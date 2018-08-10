Five clinics sealed

OKARA: Five fake clinics were closed here on Thursday. Deputy District Health Officer Rai Niaz Ahmed visited village Mancharian and found Ghulam Nabi running a clinic illegally. The DHO also raided Ali Clinic and Maternity Home in the same village and found M Akbar running clinic illegally. The DHO raided Al-Karamat Medicos and found M Hassan illegally running a clinic. At Basirpur, the DHO raided the Lahore Molecules Laboratory and found Ali Haidar running the clinic illegally. In the same town, the DHO raided Panjtan Pak Dawakhana and found Ali Sarfraz running the clinic illegally. The clinics were sealed and cases were registered.