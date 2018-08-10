SC bars Medialogic from issuing TV channels rating

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday restrained the rating company -- Medialogic -- from issuing TV channels’ ratings and issued show cause notice to its Chief Executive Salman Danish, directing him to appear before it in-person on the next date of hearing.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a TV channel rating case.

The court took strong exception to Medialogic for not complying with its order by giving rating to Axact's TV channel and issued contempt notice to its Chief Executive Salman Danish directing him to appear before it in-person on the next date of hearing.

The court also observed as to why Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) not be asked to issue TV channels’ ratings to which Pemra chairman said that the authority has no devices to do so.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen, another member of the bench, observed that both Pakistan Broadcasters Association and Medialogic have maintained monopoly in issuing ratings to TV channels. Anwar Mansoor, counsel for the TV channel informed that the Media Logic has only provided a password while counsel for Medialogic told the court that the rating process has been initiated. On court query that chief executive of Media Logic was summoned but he did not appear to which the counsel for Medialogic replied that Salman Danish is in Canada for his spouse surgery and will be back on August 29.

Justice Ijazul Ahsen said that the court had held that action would be taken against the responsible person for not complying with the court order.

Additional Attorney General Nayyar Rizvi told the court that the Pakistan Broadcasters Association had evolved a mechanism for issuing rating to which chief justice asked as to who authorised the Medialogic for issuing ratings to TV channels.

Additional Attorney General replied that being a private company Medialogic has no legal status.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial, another member of the bench, observed that both Medialogic and Pakistan Broadcasters Association have maintained monopoly which is violation of Article 19 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the court issued contempt of court notice to Media Logic CEO Salman Danish for not complying with court’s order and summoned him in-person besides seeking report from Pemra for ascertaining the legal status of Pakistan Broadcasters Association. The court also issued notices to Pemra and other parties on the applications of cable operators and adjourned the hearing for date-in-office (Indefinite period).