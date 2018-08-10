Russian envoy calls on Imran

ISLAMABAD: Russian Ambassador Alexey Dedov Thursday called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Banigala and greeted him on his party’s victory in the recent elections. During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on matters pertaining to Pak-Russia relations. Imran said he wanted Russian oil and gas companies to come to Pakistan. The ambassador lauded Pak-Russian cooperation in defence and joint military exercises and thanked Pakistan for rescuing Russian mountaineer. He expressed desire to further enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, sources said.