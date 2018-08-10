Fri August 10, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 10, 2018

Edwards to return as head coach

LONDON: Wales rugby union defence coach Shaun Edwards will make an emotional return to Wigan Warriors as head coach of the Super League giants after next year’s World Cup. Edwards signed a three year contract and will replace interim coach Adrian Lam from the 2020 season.

Lam is stepping in for a season to replace present head coach Shaun Wane, who is taking up a coaching role with Scotland’s rugby union team. Edwards, an outstanding Great Britain scrum-half/stand-off who won three World Club Challenges, eight national titles and nine Challenge Cups in his time at Wigan, has been out of rugby league since he retired as a player in 2000. The 51-year-old was only willing to swap codes again because of his ties to Wigan and he admitted going back to work for the club he has supported since childhood will be a sweet moment.

“I only left Wigan because of my son. I wanted to be part of his life. He’s 21 now and he’s my best mate and I’ve come home,” Edwards said.“Wigan was a huge part of my life for 31 years because I was a supporter before I became a player. It’s absolutely through my bones. “I’ll be straight with you, some people think I’m taking a risk.

